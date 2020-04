SAO PAULO, April 14 (Reuters) - Brazilian pulp and paper company Suzano SA is likely to conclude talks on a pulp price hike in China in the second half of April, its chief executive told journalists in a call on Tuesday.

CEO Walter Schalka added that Suzano does not plan to suspend work contracts for now due to the coronavirus crisis. All of its 11 factories are working normally since the outbreak. (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr.; Writing by Gabriela Mello Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)