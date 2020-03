SAO PAULO, March 2 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Hypera Pharma said on Monday that it has signed a contract to buy a portofolio of 18 pharmaceutical products from Japan’s Takeda for $825 million.

The portfolio includes the painkiller Neosaldina, as well as drugs Dramin and Nesina. Hypera Pharma says that following the transaction it will become Brazil’s top pharma company. (Reporting by Paula Arend Laier; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)