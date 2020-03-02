UPDATE 1-Brazil's Hypera Pharma to acquire pharma products from Japan's Takeda for $825 million

(Updates with details, context)

SAO PAULO, March 2 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Hypera Pharma said on Monday that it has signed a contract to buy a portfolio of 18 pharmaceutical products from Japan’s Takeda for $825 million.

The portfolio includes the painkiller Neosaldina, as well as drugs Dramin and Nesina. Hypera Pharma says that following the transaction it will become Brazil’s top pharma company.

Hypera has secured a 3.5 billion reais ($779.49 million)credit line to pay for the acquisition, which is contingent on antitrust authorities and shareholder approval of the deal.

Hypera joined the bidding process for the Takeda products at the last minute. Brazilian rival EMS had been seen as the frontrunner but failed to reach an agreement. ($1 = 4.4901 reais) (Reporting by Paula Arend Laier and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)