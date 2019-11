SAO PAULO, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Brazilian gunmaker Taurus Armas SA said on Monday it is extending for six months its memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian steelmaker Jindal Group on a possible joint venture in India.

In a securities filing, the company added the extension marks an “important progress” in negotiations with Jindal. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello; editing by Jason Neely)