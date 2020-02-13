Noticias de Mercados
February 13, 2020 / 11:29 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

Techint owners ordered to stand trial in Brazil graft case

1 MIN. DE LECTURA

MILAN, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The holding company that controls Italian steel pipe giant Tenaris said an Italian court had ordered the group and its owners to stand trial in a Brazil corruption case.

We “have learnt that a judge at the Milan court has sent Roberto Bonatti, Gianfelice Rocca, Paolo Rocca and the San Faustin company to trial,” San Faustin said in a statement.

It said it was confident the court would show both the group and its board members had acted with “absolute propriety”.

Tenaris is controlled by a company called Techint which in turn is owned by Italy’s Rocca family through their financial holding San Faustin. (Reporting by Emilio Parodi and Alfredo Faieta, writing by Stephen Jewkes)

Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below