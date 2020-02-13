Techint owners ordered to stand trial in Brazil graft case

MILAN, Feb 13 (Reuters) - The holding company that controls Italian steel pipe giant Tenaris said an Italian court had ordered the group and its owners to stand trial in a Brazil corruption case.

We “have learnt that a judge at the Milan court has sent Roberto Bonatti, Gianfelice Rocca, Paolo Rocca and the San Faustin company to trial,” San Faustin said in a statement.

It said it was confident the court would show both the group and its board members had acted with “absolute propriety”.

Tenaris is controlled by a company called Techint which in turn is owned by Italy’s Rocca family through their financial holding San Faustin. (Reporting by Emilio Parodi and Alfredo Faieta, writing by Stephen Jewkes)