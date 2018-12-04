Noticias de Mercados
Teck Resources announces $1.2 bln Quebrada Blanca deal

Dec 4 (Reuters) - Diversified miner Teck Resources Ltd said on Tuesday that Japan’s Sumitomo Metal Mining Co Ltd and Sumitomo Corp have agreed to buy a 30 percent indirect interest in Compañia Minera Teck Quebrada Blanca S.A. for $1.2 billion.

After the transaction, Teck’s Quebrada Blanca Phase 2 project in Chile will be owned 60 percent by Teck, 30 percent by Sumitomo Metal Mining and Sumitomo Corp and 10 percent by Enami, a Chilean state agency, the statement added.

