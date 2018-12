DUBAI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Spain’s Tecnicas Reunidas has been awarded a Front End Engineering Design (FEED) contract to develop a Linear Alkyl Benzene (LAB) plant in the Ruwais Derivatives Park by Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) and Spanish oil firm Cepsa, ADNOC said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Tuqa Khalid; editing by Jason Neely)

Nuestros Estándares: Los principios Thomson Reuters