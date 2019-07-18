Noticias de Mercados
Brazil homebuilder Tecnisa raises $118 mln in share offering - filing

SAO PAULO, July 18 (Reuters) - Brazilian homebuilder Tecnisa SA raised 445.5 million reais ($118.38 million) in a share offering, it said in a securities filing on Thursday.

Tecnisa, which set its price per share at 1.10 reais, will use the proceeds of the primary share offering to pay off debt and develop new projects.

The share offering was managed by investment banking unit of Banco BTG Pactual SA, Itau Unibanco Holding SA and Caixa Economica Federal.

$1 = 3.7632 reais Reporting by Carolina Mandl

