SAO PAULO, Dec 12 (Reuters) - The board of directors of Telefonica Brasil SA has approved the appointment of Christian Mauad Gebara as chief executive officer, replacing Eduardo Navarro, the company said in a securities filing.

Telefonica, which operates Brazil’s largest wireless carrier Vivo, said Gebara will take over on Jan 1, and will also sit on the board, which Navarro will continue chairing.

