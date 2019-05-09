Telefonica Brasil lifts prices in pre-paid lines, sees positive trend in revenues

SAO PAULO, May 9 (Reuters) - Telefonica Brasil, the largest wireless carrier in the country, is increasing prices in pre-paid lines after years of stagnation, a move likely to positively impact revenues in the second quarter, Chief Executive Christian Gebara told journalists on Thursday.

The local subsidiary of Spain’s Telefonica is also open to new sources of revenue, despite its current focus in expanding FTTH fiber network, as well as 4G and 4.5G technologies, Gebara added in call to discuss quarterly results. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello)