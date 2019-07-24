UPDATE 1-Telefônica Brasil quarterly profit sinks 55%, but beats expectations

(Adds details on the results)

By Gabriela Mello

SAO PAULO, July 24 (Reuters) - Telefônica Brasil SA on Wednesday reported a 55.2% slump in second-quarter net income from a year earlier, which still exceeded analyst expectations, amid stagnant revenue and fierce competition in the sector.

Quarterly net recurring profit hit 1.42 billion reais ($376.31 million), above a consensus analyst estimate for 1.338 billion reais ($354.39 million), according to Refinitiv data, Brazil’s largest wireless carrier said in a securities filing.

Excluding extraordinary items in the second quarter of 2018, net income grew by 26.4% year-on-year.

Telefônica Brasil reported an operational net revenue of 10.87 billion reais in the second quarter, up 0.4% from a year ago, as the mobile segment and handset sales more than compensated for a weaker performance in the fixed-line business.

Operational costs grew by 17.5% to 6.6 billion reais.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell 18% to 4.265 billion reais, in line with an average analyst estimate of 4.276 billion reais, Refinitiv data showed.

The Brazilian subsidiary of Spain’s Telefonica invested 2.36 billion reais in the second quarter, up 10.3% from a year ago, with resources mostly allocated to the FTTH (fibre-to-the-home) network, as well as to 4G and 4.5G technologies.

$1 = 3.7755 reais Reporting by Gabriela Mello; Editing by Jane Merriman and Bernadette Baum