UPDATE 1-Spain's Telefonica expects 2 pct revenue and profit growth in 2019

(Adds details)

MADRID, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Spanish telecoms group Telefonica expects 2 percent organic growth in revenue and core profit this year after underlying revenue rose in the fourth quarter.

Plunging currencies in Brazil, where Telefonica makes about a quarter of its core profit, and other Latin American countries that account for a further 20 percent, have dragged on earnings in recent quarters.

Core profit came in at 3.54 billion euros ($4 billion) in the fourth quarter, down 9.6 percent, which the company attributed partly to currency effects and the impact of restructuring and other one-off costs.

However, improving margins at its British and Brazilian operations contributed to a 2.4 percent rise in operating income before depreciation and amortisation in the quarter once currency effects were stripped out.

Quarterly revenue rose 3 percent organically year on year to 12.92 billion euros, though currency effects brought the comparison down to a negative 1.9 percent.

Spain’s fourth-biggest company said the growth forecasts assumed constant exchange rates everywhere apart from Venezuela and excluded adjustment for hyperinflation in Argentina.

Telefonica has been trying to whittle down debt piled up through multibillion-euro investment in high-speed networks.

As part of the process it has sold its mobile telecoms assets in Panama, Costa Rica and Nicaragua to Millicom International Cellular, which would take 1.4 billion euros off its debt pile. ($1 = 0.8825 euros) (Reporting by Isla Binnie and Andres Gonzalez Editing by Paul Day and David Goodman)