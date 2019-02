VIENNA, Feb 12 (Reuters) - A1 Telekom Austria reported on Tuesday a 30 percent fall in its full year profit, dropping due to investment in digitalisation, restructuring, advertising and higher taxes.

The company, majority-owned by Mexican tycoon Carlos Slim’s America Movil, said net profit was 242.7 million euros ($274.7 million).

$1 = 0.8835 euros Reporting by Kirsti Knolle Editing by Edmund Blair