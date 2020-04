MEXICO CITY, April 28 (Reuters) - The board of Grupo Televisa, Mexico’s largest broadcaster, has decided to propose cancelling its 2020 dividend at the shareholders’ meeting, the group’s co-chief executive Alfonso de Angoitia said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Nuestros Estándares: Los principios Thomson Reuters