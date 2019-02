MEXICO CITY, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Mexican broadcaster Televisa on Thursday reported net profit of 56.6 million pesos ($2.9 million) in the fourth quarter, down about 84 percent from the year-ago quarter.

Grupo Televisa, Mexico’s largest broadcaster, also posted net sales of 26.7 billion pesos during the three-month period, which ended in December.

$1 = 19.6650 pesos at end-December Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Editing by Delphine Schrank