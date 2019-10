MEXICO CITY, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Mexico’s Grupo Televisa reported a third-quarter net profit of 755.2 million pesos ($38.3 million) on Thursday, down by nearly 23% compared to the same period last year.

Televisa is Mexico’s largest broadcaster and the world’s biggest producer of Spanish-language video content. ($1 = 19.7205 pesos at end of September) (Reporting by Diego Ore)