MILAN, Aug 22 (Reuters) - Italian steel pipe maker Tenaris has won a 5-year contract worth $1.9 billion to supply tubulars and services to Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), the company said on Thursday.

The contract includes the supply of a full array of steel grades and connections to support ADNOC’s onshore and offshore E&P expansion projects, Tenaris said.

The contract may be extended for another two years, it added.

