Thyssenkrupp, Embraer to build four ships for Brazil's navy

DUESSELDORF, Germany, March 29 (Reuters) - Brazil’s navy has selected German industrial conglomerate Thyssenkrupp and domestic aircraft maker Embraer to build four corvettes, Thyssenkrupp said on Friday.

“We are very honored by the Brazilian Navy to entrust us with the mission to build the Tamandaré Corvettes Class,” Thyssenkrupp Marine Systems Chief Executive Rolf Wirtz said in a statement.

Thyssenkrupp did not disclose the value of the contract.