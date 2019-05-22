UPDATE 1-Brazil wireless carrier TIM uses equipment from China's Huawei for 5G tests

(Adds details and CEO comments)

By Gabriela Mello

SAO PAULO, May 22 (Reuters) - Brazilian wireless carrier TIM Participacoes SA said on Wednesday it is using equipment provided by China’s Huawei Technologies Co Ltd to conduct fifth-generation wireless technology (5G) tests in Florianopolis, a city in the south.

“TIM wants to be the pioneer and lead 5G in both Brazil and Italy,” Pietro Labriola, chief executive officer of TIM Participacoes said in a statement on Wednesday, adding that Florianopolis is the first city in Brazil to have a 5G antenna in the 3.5 GHz frequency.

The local subsidiary of Telecom Italia SpA also has 5G testing initiatives in two other cities in Brazil, where it is partnering with Finnish telecomms equipment maker Nokia and its Swedish peer Ericsson, TIM said.

According to Labriola, the development of 5G technology in Brazil, which is expected to take place next year, depends on the conditions of a frequency auction to be designed by local authorities.

“We see some enabling elements, such as the design of an auction that benefits investments and simplification of procedures to install antennas and fiber in favor of Brazil’s competitiveness and growth,” he said. (Reporting by Gabriela Mello Editing by Susan Thomas and Diane Craft)