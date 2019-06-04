Brazil's TIM wants to rival Vivo in mobile market -CEO

RIO DE JANEIRO, June 4 (Reuters) - Brazilian wireless carrier TIM Participacoes SA wants to be seen as an alternative to Telefonica Brasil SA, TIM’s chief executive said on Tuesday, adding that Brazil would struggle to roll out 5G technology without more antennas.

Speaking in Rio de Janeiro, Pietro Labriola said Brazil needs to improve its digital infrastructure and build antennas to improve mobile coverage across the country. He added that in the future, TIM is more interested in average revenue per user and total revenue than the size of its client base. (Reporting by Rodrigo Viga Gaier; Editing by Dan Grebler)