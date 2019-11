SAO PAULO, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Brazilian wireless carrier TIM Participações SA expects cost savings from a network sharing agreement with competitor Telefonica Brasil SA to emerge as of 2021, Chief Executive Officer, Pietro Labriola, said on Wednesday.

Since July, the two companies have been negotiating a deal to share infrastructure in cities with less than 30,000 inhabitants.

Reporting by Gabriela Mello Editing by Chizu Nomiyama