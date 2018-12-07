Brazil environment regulator denies Total permit to drill Foz do Amazonas basin

BRASILIA, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Brazil environmental regulator Ibama on Friday said it has denied a permit to French oil major Total SA to drill in the environmentally sensitive Foz do Amazonas Basin.

Ibama said in a statement that it agreed with a technical assessment that indicated oil exploration in the area would present risks to reefs and biodiversity. BP Plc and Petroleo Brasileiro SA are also investors in the project, which is being operated by Total.

