SAO PAULO, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Brazil’s environmental authority Ibama has rejected an appeal filed by France’s Total SA over the agency’s decision to deny Total a license to explore for oil in Foz do Amazonas, according to a statement on Thursday.

Ibama denied the license on Dec. 7, alleging technical issues identified during the approval process, Ibama’s statement said. (Reporting by Isabel Marchenta Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Tom Brown)