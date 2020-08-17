Third phase of Brazil's Mero deep offshore oil project launched -Total

PARIS, Aug 17 (Reuters) - French energy group Total and its partners have launched the third phase of development for the Mero deep offshore oil project off the coast of Brazil, the company said on Monday.

The Mero 3 floating production storage and offloading vessel(FPSO) will have a liquid treatment capacity of 180,000 barrels per day (bpd) and is expected to start operating by 2024, Total added.

The Mero field has been in pre-production since 2017 with the 50,000 bpd Pioneiro de Libra FPSO. Petrobras owns 40% of the Libra project, while Shell and Total each own 20%. Chinese state oil companies CNOOC and China National Petroleum Corp each hold 10% stakes in the project. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta Editing by David Goodman )