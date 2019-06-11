Second phase of Brazil Mero field project gets launched -Total

PARIS, June 11 (Reuters) - French energy group Total said it had launched the second phase of development for the Mero project off the coast of Brazil, along with its partners, as the giant oil project moves closer to getting off the ground.

The Mero/Libra site is expected to start up by 2022, and could produce more than 600,000 barrels per day.

Petrobras owns 40% of the Libra project, while Shell and Total SA each own 20%. Chinese state oil companies CNOOC Ltd and China National Petroleum Corp Ltd each hold 10 percent in the project.

Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta