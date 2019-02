PARIS, Feb 28 (Reuters) - French oil major Total said on Thursday it would give up its licence to drill off the coast of French Guiana after failing to find oil and gas in the French South American territory.

“It is with regret that we conclude the results do not confirm the oil potential of the area,” the company said in a statement. “We will therefore give up our licence.” (Reporting by Bate Felix; Writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Mathieu Rosemain)