Oil group Total to pay $100 mln bonus as part of Apache Suriname deal

PARIS, Dec 23 (Reuters) - French oil company Total said on Monday that it would pay a bonus of $100 million as part of its previously announced deal with U.S. peer Apache to develop an offshore block off Suriname.

“Total is pleased with this significant entry in Suriname where Total will become the operator and bring its deepwater expertise. The new licence expands our positions in the Guyana-Suriname Basin, a highly favourable petroleum province,” said Arnaud Breuillac, president of exploration & production at Total.

Under the deal, Apache and Total will each hold a 50% working interest in Block 58 in Suriname. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; editing by Jason Neely)