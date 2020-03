BRASILIA, March 3 (Reuters) - Sports apparel Track & Field on Tuesday filed for an initial public offering with Brazilian exchange regulator CVM, according to the regulator’s website.

The company has hired Banco BTG Pactual, Bank of America, Itau BBA and Santander Brasil to manage the IPO, according to CVM. (Reporting by Aluisio Alvez; Editing by Sandra Maler)