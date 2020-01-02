Noticias de Mercados
Tullow, Repsol strike low-sulphur crude in offshore Guyana

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Africa-focused oil producer Tullow said on Thursday its Spanish partner Repsol had struck crude oil in a new well offshore Guyana, in promising news for a project which has become increasingly important to the London-listed firm.

The Carapa well in the Kanuku offshore block contains oil with a sulphur content of less than 1% and 27 degrees API, Tullow said, adding that it was encouraged by the quality of the oil despite encountering net pay and reservoir development below its pre-drill estimates. (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru and Shadia Nasralla in London; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

