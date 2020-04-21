Tullow Oil appoints Delonex chief Rahul Dhir as chief executive

LONDON, April 21 (Reuters) - Tullow Oil said on Tuesday it had appointed Rahul Dhir, who currently leads Africa-focused oil and gas producer Delonex, as its new chief executive.

Dhir, a petroleum engineer who has also worked at Cairn India and banks Morgan Stanley and Merril Lynch, will take over on July 1, it added.

Tullow had been under the interim leadership of Executive Chairman Dorothy Thompson since the previous chief, Paul McDade, resigned in December after the group failed to hit production targets. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Andrew Heavens)