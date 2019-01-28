Turkey - Factors to Watch on Jan 28

ISTANBUL, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Monday.

The lira stood at 5.2600 against the U.S. dollar at 0419 GMT, slightly firming from Friday’s close.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond stood at 15.44 percent on Friday.

The main BIST 100 share index rose slightly on Friday to 101,801.42 points.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks advanced on Monday as Wall Street rallied after a deal was announced to reopen the U.S. government following a prolonged shutdown that had taken a toll on investor sentiment.

ERDOGAN

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will attend a meeting which is aimed at establishing cooperation between OIC Network for national Red Cross & Red Crescent Societies in Istanbul.(0800 GMT) Erdogan then attends a ceremony in an automotive factory. (1100 GMT)

U.N. ON KHASHOGGI

U.N. special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions Agnes Callamard holds week-long talks in Turkey as part of an inquiry into the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

TURKISH CAMP IN IRAQ

One protester was killed and at least 10 others wounded when they stormed a Turkish military camp near Dohuk in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdish region on Saturday, burning two tanks and other vehicles, residents and Kurdish officials said.

RUSSIA - TURKEY

An agreement with Turkey on Syria’s Idlib province has not been fully implemented, raising concerns in Moscow and Damascus, Interfax news agency quoted a Kremlin spokesman as saying on Sunday.

SYRIA

Syria said on Saturday it was ready to revive a landmark security deal with Turkey that normalized ties for two decades before the 2011 conflict if Ankara pulled its troops out of the war-torn country and stopped backing rebels.

