Turkey - Factors to Watch on Jan 29

ISTANBUL, Jan 29 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Tuesday.

The lira stood at 5.3350 against the U.S. dollar at 0421 GMT, easing from Monday’s close of 5.3231.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond stood at 15.32 percent on Monday.

The main BIST 100 share index fell 0.5 percent on Monday to 101,289.75 points.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian shares stumbled on Tuesday and the dollar hovered near two-week lows as prospects for a long-awaited Sino-U.S. trade deal was dealt another blow after the United States levelled sweeping criminal charges against China’s telecom giant Huawei. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan got off to a shaky start with losses accelerating as other regional markets opened.

ERDOGAN

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will attend a meeting of his Ak Party in Ankara (1030 GMT). Erdogan then will meet with cinema representatives but the meeting will be closed to press (1230 GMT)

U.N. ON KHASHOGGI

U.N. special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions Agnes Callamard holds week-long talks in Turkey as part of an inquiry into the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi. Callamard will meet with istanbul chief prosecutor on Tuesday.

SYRIA

Turkey is aiming to form safe zones in northern Syria so that around 4 million of Syrian refugees hosted by Turkey could return, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

TURKISH GAS PROJECT

Valeura said on Monday that findings from a test well in Turkey’s Thrace basin, where it operates with Norway’s Equinor, had boosted its confidence in the area’s potential for gas fracking.

