Turkey - Factors to Watch on Jan 30

ISTANBUL, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Wednesday.

The lira stood at 5.3170 against the U.S. dollar at 0432 GMT, little changed from Monday’s close of 5.3110.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond stood at 15.37 percent on Tuesday.

The main BIST 100 share index rose 2.77 percent on Tuesday to 104,098.37 points.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian equities steadied on Wednesday as investors awaited Federal Reserve policy guidance and the outcome of high-level trade talks between the United States and China, while drawing relief from Apple Inc’s earnings.

ERDOGAN

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will attend a meeting of civilian administrative authorities (1000 GMT) and later chair the meeting of the National Security Council (1200 GMT).

CENBANK REPORT

The central bank will announce its quarterly inflation report (0730 GMT).

ECONOMIC CONFIDENCE

Turkey’s statistical institute will announce economic confidence data for January (0700 GMT).

U.N. ON KHASHOGGI

The U.N. investigator leading the inquiry into the killing of Jamal Khashoggi said on Tuesday that Saudi Arabia had not yet approved a request for her to enter the kingdom’s consulate in Istanbul and meet Saudi authorities.

MOTORWAY CONSORTIUM

A consortium building Turkey’s Gebze-Orhangazi-Izmir motorway has started seeking international advisers to value the project ahead of a possible stake sale, Otoyol Investment company said on Tuesday.

