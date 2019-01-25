Turkey - Factors to Watch on Jan 25

ANKARA, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Here are news, reports and events that may affect Turkish financial markets on Friday.

The lira stood at 5.2650 against the U.S. dollar at 0548 GMT, unchanged from Thursday’s close.

The yield on the benchmark 10-year bond stood at 15.21 percent on Thursday.

The main BIST 100 share index rose 1.63 percent on Thursday to 101,774.29 points.

GLOBAL MARKETS

Asian stocks rose across the board on Friday, buoyed by gains in U.S. technology shares while investors awaited several key events next week including U.S.-China trade talks.

The euro struggled near a six-week low versus the dollar following dovish-sounding comments from European Central Bank President Mario Draghi, who expressed concerns about the euro zone economy.

KHASHOGGI INVESTIGATION

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday it is time for an international investigation to be launched into the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, who was killed in the Saudi consulate in Istanbul.

The United Nations special rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions told Reuters on Thursday she will travel to Turkey next week to head an “independent international inquiry” into the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

VENEZUELA

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan phoned Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro to offer support, and said on Thursday he was shocked that Washington had backed the opposition leader’s move to declare himself interim leader.

SYRIA SAFE ZONE

Turkey has the capacity to create a “safe zone” in Syria on its own but will not exclude the United States, Russia or others if they want to cooperate, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Thursday.

ERDOGAN

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will attend a ceremony to announce his ruling AK Party’s local election candidates in the northeastern province of Erzurum (1100 GMT). He will then attend a dinner with members of his party in Erzurum (1400 GMT).

FOREIGN MINISTER

Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu is on an official visit to Cyprus to hold talks with Turkish Cypriot officials.

CAPACITY UTILISATION

The Turkish central bank will release capacity utilisation data for January.

MANUFACTURING CONFIDENCE INDEX

The Turkish Statistical Institute will announce the economic confidence index for January.

