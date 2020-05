SANTIAGO, May 29 (Reuters) - Chile´s FNE antitrust regulator said on Friday it had approved “without conditions” Uber´s purchase of Chilean online grocery provider Cornershop.

Uber said in late 2019 it would buy a majority stake in Cornershop as the ride hailing company seeks to widen its fast-growing food delivery app to include groceries and other goods. (Reporting by Dave Sherwood)