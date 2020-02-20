UPDATE 1-Brazil's Ultrapar looks for partner to buy Petrobras refineries- CEO

(Adds details on refineries sales, conglomerate earnings)

By Alberto Alerigi

SAO PAULO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Ultrapar Participações SA is looking for a strategic partner to bid for refineries put on the block by state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, Chief Executive Frederico Curado told analysts in a conference call on Thursday.

Ultrapar is interested in the first block of four refineries Petrobras is selling, Reuters reported last month. Proposals for this block are expected in April and Petrobras will close the deals by the end of the year.

Ultrapar, a Brazilian conglomerate with activities ranging from fuel and LPG distribution to pharmacies, reported late on Wednesday net income of 133 million reais ($30.27 million), affected by a one-time charge above 500 million reais in its drugstore chain Extrafarma.

Shares in Ultrapar were among the worst performers in Sao Paulo stock exchange, down 6.12% in early afternoon trading, at 22.37 reais.

The group’s largest business, fuel distribution company Ipiranga, is facing much higher competition than five or six years ago, Chief Financial Officer Andre Dias said in the call.

Ipiranga expects to reduce expenses by 100 million reais over the next year and a half, and improve pricing models, Dias added. ($1 = 4.3936 reais) (Reporting by Alberto Alerigi Jr. Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Marguerita Choy)