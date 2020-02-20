UPDATE 1-Brazil education firm Uniasselvi hires banks for U.S. IPO -sources

(Adds details on the company, strategy)

SAO PAULO, Feb 20 (Reuters) - Brazilian distance learning company Uniasselvi has hired investment banks to manage an initial public offering in the United States, three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

The company, which is seeking a valuation above $1 billion, has hired the investment banking units of Goldman Sachs & Co, Morgan Stanley and Bank of America to manage the offering.

It will join other two Brazilian education groups with U.S. listings, Arco Platform Ltd and Afya Ltd.

Uniasselvi has among its partners private equity firms Carlyle Group Inc, Neuberger Berman LLC and Vinci Partners.

One of the sources said the company is mainly seeking to raise proceeds to expand its businesses. But this person did not rule out partners selling some shares.

Uniasselvi, which has more than 200,000 students, posted 2019 earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization of roughly 150 million reais.

Uniasselvi had no immediate comment.

Brazilian newspaper Valor Economico reported the hiring of the banks by Uniasselvi earlier on Thursday.

