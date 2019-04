FRANKFURT, April 5 (Reuters) - German energy group Uniper on Friday said it is selling its remaining stake in peer Eneva, ending an unsuccessful foray into the Brazilian market.

The 6 percent stake, which Uniper sells as part of a secondary placement, is expected to fetch about 75 million euros ($84 million), the group said.

($1 = 0.8903 euros)

Reporting by Christoph Steitz; editing by Thomas Seythal