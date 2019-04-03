UPDATE 1-MOVES-Santander Brasil CEO Sergio Rial to head South America business

(Adds details on change, size of the regional business)

SAO PAULO, April 3 (Reuters) - Sergio Rial, Chief Executive Officer of Banco Santander Brasil SA will become the bank’s regional head for South America, assuming responsibility over the Andean region, Argentina, Uruguay and Chile in addition to Brazil.

Latin America, including the separate Banco Santander Mexico SA unit, accounts for 43 percent of Banco Santander SA’s profits and its revenue has had high growth rates. The business in Mexico is headed by North America co-heads Hector Grisi and Scott Powell. (Reporting by Carolina Mandl Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)