UPDATE 1-Pulp and paper maker UPM reports rise in Q1 profit

(Adds comments on outlook, Uruguay pulp mill decision)

By Tarmo Virki

HELSINKI, April 26 (Reuters) - Finnish pulp and paper maker UPM reported a rise in first quarter profits on Friday, with higher prices offsetting increasing costs.

Operating profit excluding one-offs rose 5 percent to 374 million euros ($417 million) versus the 379 million expected by 9 analysts in a Reuters poll.

“In five of our six business areas, prices increased, more than offsetting the higher costs and keeping overall margins healthy,” Chief Executive Jussi Pesonen said in a statement.

UPM said it expects its business to continue performing well in 2019 with demand increasing across all business units, apart from the one producing newspaper and magazine paper.

Pulp prices are expected to be lower and graphic paper prices higher in Europe in the early part of 2019 than in the fourth quarter of last year, the company said.

It added that input costs were expected to stabilise after increasing significantly in 2018.

UPM said preparations for a new pulp mill in Uruguay were proceeding, but some work was still necessary before an investment decision could be made.

“While encouraging progress has been made in many areas, several important conditions stated in the Investment Agreement are still pending,” it said, listing a Railway Contract, labour protocols, and conflict mitigation regulation as critical drivers for the decision.

Shares in UPM opened 0.2 percent lower at 26.12 euros, valuing the firm at 14.6 billion euros.

$1 = 0.8975 euros Reporting by Tarmo Virki; editing by Jason Neely and Kirsten Donovan