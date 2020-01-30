Noticias de Mercados
UPDATE 1-Finland's UPM beats Q4 expectations but warns on H1

(Adds details, shares, Stora)

HELSINKI, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Finland’s UPM warned of lower first-half earnings on Thursday due to weak paper prices as the pulp and paper maker reported a smaller-than expected fall in underlying operating profit for final quarter of 2019.

UPM’s underlying operating profit (EBITDA) for the October-December quarter fell to 442 million euros ($490 million) from 473 million, but beat the 408 million expected by analysts in a Refinitiv Eikon poll.

“Our sales decreased by 10%, mainly due to the fall in pulp sales prices and graphic paper deliveries,” CEO Jussi Pesonen said in a statement.

UPM said it expected comparable operating profit in the first half of 2020 to be significantly lower than a year earlier due to lower prices, partly offset by decreases in variable costs.

It forecast a recovery in profits in the second half.

UPM peer Stora Enso on Thursday reported a larger-than-forecast fall in underlying quarterly profit for the October-December and forecast a weaker-than-expected first quarter.

UPM shares were up 1% in morning trading while Stora was down 1%.

$1 = 0.9014 euros Reporting by Anne Kauranen and Tarmo Virki; editing by David Evans and Jason Neely

