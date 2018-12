MONTEVIDEO, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Uruguay’s economy grew 2.1 percent in the third quarter versus the same period in 2017, but was unchanged compared with the second quarter of this year, according to data released by the central bank on Thursday. (Reporting by Malena Castaldi, writing by Hugh Bronstein Editing by Sonya Hepinstall)

