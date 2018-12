BUENOS AIRES, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Uruguay rose 0.36 percent in November, the government said on Wednesday, in line with market expectations.

The Consumer Price Index (CPI) has risen 8.38 percent so far this year, and 8.05 percent in the last 12 months, according to the National Institute of Statistics. (Reporting by Malena Castaldi, writing by Cassandra Garrison)