MONTEVIDEO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Consumer prices in Uruguay rose 0.75% in October, the government’s statistics agency said on Tuesday, bringing 12-month inflation to 8.34%.

The market had expected consumer prices to have risen 0.5% in October, according to the median forecast given in a recent central bank poll of analysts.

Reporting by Fabian Werner, writing by Hugh Bronstein, editing by Chris Reese