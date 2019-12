MONTEVIDEO, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Uruguay’s retail prices rose 0.42% in November and advanced 8.4% over a twelve-months period, the South American country’s National Statistics Institute said on Wednesday.

The monthly inflation figure was slightly below a market forecast of inflation at 0.45% for November, according to the median expectations published by the central bank. Uruguay’s year-to-date inflation now stands at 8.82%. (Reporting by Fabian Werner; Writing by Adam Jourdan)