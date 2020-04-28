UPDATE 1-YouTube expands fact-check feature to U.S. video searches during COVID-19 pandemic

(New throughout, adds details)

By Elizabeth Culliford

April 28 (Reuters) - YouTube, the video service of Alphabet Inc’s Google, said on Tuesday it would start showing text and links from third-party fact checkers to U.S. viewers, part of efforts to curb misinformation on the site during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The information panels, launched in Brazil and India last year, will highlight third-party, fact-checked articles above search results for specific topics such as “covid and ibuprofen.”

Social media sites including Facebook and are under pressure to combat misinformation relating to the pandemic caused by the new coronavirus, from false cures to conspiracy theories.

YouTube said in a blog post that more than a dozen U.S. publishers are participating in its fact-checking network. (Reporting by Elizabeth Culliford; Editing by David Gregorio)