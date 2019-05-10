Noticias de Mercados
May 10, 2019

Pentagon to transfer $1.5 bln to border wall from Afghan forces, other areas

WASHINGTON, May 10 (Reuters) - Acting U.S. Defense Secretary Patrick Shanahan has approved the transfer of $1.5 billion to build more than 80 miles of barriers on the border with Mexico, U.S. official said on Friday, including taking about $600 million in savings from an account meant for Afghan security forces.

“The funds were drawn from a variety of sources, including cost savings, programmatic changes and revised requirements, and therefore will have minimal impact on force readiness,” Shanahan said in a statement.

A U.S. official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, said the latest transfer would include $604 million from funds for the Afghan security forces, which are struggling to hold territory against Taliban militants. (Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by David Gregorio)

