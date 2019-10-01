U.S. CFTC orders six financial institutions to pay fine for reporting failures

WASHINGTON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission said on Tuesday it had ordered six financial institutions, including HSBC Bank USA, Societe Generale SA and PNC Bank NA to pay $6 million for reporting failures.

The CFTC said Societe Generale and another financial institution, Northern Trust Co, were charged with failing to supervise in connection with the reporting failure.

HSBC was also charged with violating swap-dealer risk management regulations, the CFTC said in a statement. (Reporting by Makini Brice and Katanga Johnson; editing by Darren Schuettler)