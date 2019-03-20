U.S. crude imports from Venezuela grind to a halt after sanctions

NEW YORK, March 20 (Reuters) - U.S. crude imports from Venezuela dropped to zero last week, for the first time on record, preliminary data from the Energy Information Administration showed on Wednesday.

Imports from Venezuela, historically one of the biggest suppliers of crude to the United States, have slumped from about 587,000 barrels per day (bpd) in late January after Washington hit Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro’s government, his political allies and the country’s state-owned oil company Petróleos de Venezuela, S.A., or PDVSA, with a series of sanctions. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York; Editing by Richard Chang)