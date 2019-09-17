U.S. Cameron LNG says loading per schedule despite technical fault

LONDON, Sept 17 (Reuters) - U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer Cameron LNG is loading cargoes according to schedule despite finding a technical fault at its facilities, it said late on Monday.

LNG traders said on Friday it had declared force majeure due to technical issues at the export terminal but that the impact on volumes had not been immediately clear.

“Cameron LNG continues to produce LNG from Train 1 and is loading cargoes in accordance with the lifting schedules agreed with its customers,” the company said in emailed comments.

It said its contractors “have determined that there is an issue related to an electrical component and the teams are working expeditiously to bring the matter to a resolution.”

Cameron LNG, operated by Sempra Energy, is one of three new facilities to have come onstream this year, boosting U.S. LNG output and prompting a wave of imports into Europe, depressing gas prices there.

But the terminal has had teething problems from the start. It has sent out eight cargoes since May, reaching a level of three cargoes a month in August, Refinitiv shipping data showed. The last cargo left on Sept. 7. (Reporting by Sabina Zawadzki)